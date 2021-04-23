LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $1.10 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

