Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 21st

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE:LAD opened at $382.20 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

