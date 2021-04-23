Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

