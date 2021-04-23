Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.11, but opened at $67.05. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $66.75, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.