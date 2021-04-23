Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

LLOY opened at GBX 41.98 ($0.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.78 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders bought 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993 over the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

