Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

LYG stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

