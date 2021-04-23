Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,845. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.