Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,641.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.94 or 0.04675369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00469191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $792.39 or 0.01596220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00677357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.16 or 0.00503925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00436923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

