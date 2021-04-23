Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $604.62

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.62 ($7.90) and traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.64). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 593 ($7.75), with a volume of 28,451 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £174.04 million and a PE ratio of 59.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 604.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other news, insider Neil Newman purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65). Also, insider Jeff Woyda purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

