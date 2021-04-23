Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

LZAGY opened at $61.07 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.