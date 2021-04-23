Loop Capital Boosts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $28.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Leslie’s stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.90. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

