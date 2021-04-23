Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

