Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

GPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

