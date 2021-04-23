Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $213.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

