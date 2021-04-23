Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $952,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

