Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.