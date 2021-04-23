LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,533 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

AKR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

