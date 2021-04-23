LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.35% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.