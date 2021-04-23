LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

