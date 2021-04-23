LPL Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

