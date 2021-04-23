LPL Financial LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

