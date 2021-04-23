LPL Financial LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $251.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

