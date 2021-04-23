LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

LYTS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 2,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,506. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

