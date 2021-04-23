Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 0.2%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 1,001,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,927,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

