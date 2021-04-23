Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.