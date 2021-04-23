Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

