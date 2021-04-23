Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,867,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,184,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

