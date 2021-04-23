LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $88.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

