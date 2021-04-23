MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 3.9%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 782,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.