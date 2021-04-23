Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

MMP stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

