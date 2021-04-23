Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $553.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.