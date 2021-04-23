Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

