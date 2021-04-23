MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 250,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,125.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

