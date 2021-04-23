Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.31 on Monday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

