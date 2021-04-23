ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO Sells $1,101,600.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $118.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.