ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist Securities

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $118.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

