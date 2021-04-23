Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$551.81 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.