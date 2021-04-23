Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 710.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.