MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

