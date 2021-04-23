Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,700 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $85.48 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

