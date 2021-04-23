Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,484,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,977,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

