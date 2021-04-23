Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 140.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 140.18 ($1.83).

MKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 158.05 ($2.06). The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,266. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.27.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

