Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,305 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.55 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.