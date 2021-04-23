Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

