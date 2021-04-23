Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $372.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $372.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.42.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $348.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.76. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.