Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $23.00 at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

MAT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 436,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Mattel has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

