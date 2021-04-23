Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE MMX traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,964. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.78.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.