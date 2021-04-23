Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,845 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

