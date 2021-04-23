Maxim Group Increases Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target to $94.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.16. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $790.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

