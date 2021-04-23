Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.30. 9,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

